Lockheed Martin Exploring Production Help With GM Defense

Lockheed Martin [LMT] and GM Defense on Tuesday said they have signed an memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore ways to leverage GM’s commercial manufacturing expertise in support of accelerating defense production and design. The companies said initial projects for the co-work will be identified in the coming weeks. “Production capacity is a national security capability. The ability to build, scale and adapt quickly is essential to ensuring our customers have the capabilities they need when they need them. That…