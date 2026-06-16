Lockheed Martin Exploring Production Help With GM Defense

Lockheed Martin [LMT] and GM Defense on Tuesday said they have signed an memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore ways to leverage GM’s commercial manufacturing expertise in support of accelerating defense production and design. The companies said initial projects for the co-work will be identified in the coming weeks. “Production capacity is a national security capability. The ability to build, scale and adapt quickly is essential to ensuring our customers have the capabilities they need when they need them. That…
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Congress Updates
‘Right To Repair’ Reform In SASC’s FY ‘27 NDAA Sets “Government-Purpose Rights’ As Default
The “Right to Repair” provision secured in the Senate Armed Services Committee’s (SASC) version of the next defense policy bill would establish “government-purpose rights” as a default, requiring defense contractors […]
Pentagon May Make ‘Tradeoffs’ For Low-Cost Autonomous Tech Without Reconciliation Funds, CTO Says
The Pentagon’s chief technology officer has said the department may need to make “tradeoffs” on certain capability priorities if Congress doesn’t pass a reconciliation with $350 billion in requested defense […]
SASC’s FY ‘27 NDAA Sticks With Army’s Plan For Legacy Aviation Procurement Cuts
The Senate Armed Services Committee’s (SASC) version of the next defense policy sticks to the Army’s proposed plan to cut procurement of its legacy aviation fleet, and does not authorize […]
SASC Approves $1.14 Trillion FY ‘27 NDAA With ‘Right to Repair’ Reform, Stock Buyback Restriction
The Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) has approved its $1.14 trillion version of the next defense policy bill, adopting “right to repair” reform to provide the military services’ greater ability […]
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