Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems Advanced R&D Groups Partner On Autonomous Aircraft Systems

Lockheed Martin [LMT] and Britain’s BAE Systems on Tuesday said their respective advanced research and development (R&D) organizations are partnering on the development of cost-effective, modular uncrewed autonomous air systems to carry out multiple missions. The companies said they are working on a common design that can be rapidly deployable with the initial focus is on an aircraft for electronic warfare and attack to complement existing manned combat aircraft. The autonomous systems could be air dropped, launched from the ground…