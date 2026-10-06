Sign In
Search
Air Force

Lockheed Martin Awards BAE Systems Subcontract for ASQ-239 for Lot 20-22 of F-35

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
SHARE:
Lockheed Martin Awards BAE Systems Subcontract for ASQ-239 for Lot 20-22 of F-35
Pictured is a U.S. Air Force photo of an F-35A returning to Hill AFB, Utah on Feb. 10, 2025 from a sortie to Naval Air Station North Island, Calif. for Bamboo Eagle 25-1, an Air Force Warfare Center exercise.

Lockheed Martin [LMT] has awarded BAE Systems a contract likely worth at least $1.2 billion for AN/ASQ-239 electronic warfare systems for production Lot 20-22 of the F-35 fighter, as well as retrofits on earlier lots. "The company is using automation, the latest system designs and a robust supply chain to accelerate production," BAE Systems said on Tuesday. "It has also made investments in its facilities to create and sustain more systems at even greater speed." In May 2022, the company…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Air Force

USAF Plans Participation of Early CCA Production Aircraft In Emerald Flag

Air Force

Ukraine Requests U.S. Provision of S-300 ‘Clones’ and TELs For APKWS

Air Force

NROL-97 Mission Features First Agency Use of Falcon Heavy Rocket

Air Force

Boeing Says It’s Working to Up Rate to Two F-15EX Per Month, As Company Announces Nearly $2.4 Billion Award for 22 in Lot 7

Trending

Hegseth Moves To Speed C-UAS Use In The Homeland, Expands JIATF’s Roles
Defense Watch: Possible MUSV Lease, CBO and Golden Dome, X-BAT Sites
Army Picks Initial 30 Finalists For Low-Cost Interceptor Demonstrations
USAF Looks for Long-Range Communications Drones Deployable from AFSOC Fixed Wing Platforms
U.S. Space Force Pins Hopes on Space-Based Radar Systems, Northrop Grumman Building GMTI System

Congress Updates

Congress

Bipartisan Push in Senate to Hasten Export of 155 mm, GMLRS, HIMARS for Ukraine

A small, bipartisan group of senators is backing the Fast Tracking European Investment in Ukraine’s Defense Act, S. 5175, to hasten the export of allied buys of U.S. munitions for […]

Congress

Rep. Himes Signals Increased Contractor Oversight, if Democrats Win House

Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), the ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, plans to increase the committee’s contractor oversight if the Democrats win control of the House […]

Congress

CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year

A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]

Missile Defense

Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Michael Harrison – SANS Institute

Force Multipliers

Michael DiOrio – Dataminr

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume