Lockheed Martin Awards BAE Systems Subcontract for ASQ-239 for Lot 20-22 of F-35

Lockheed Martin [LMT] has awarded BAE Systems a contract likely worth at least $1.2 billion for AN/ASQ-239 electronic warfare systems for production Lot 20-22 of the F-35 fighter, as well as retrofits on earlier lots. "The company is using automation, the latest system designs and a robust supply chain to accelerate production," BAE Systems said on Tuesday. "It has also made investments in its facilities to create and sustain more systems at even greater speed." In May 2022, the company…