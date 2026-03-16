Lockheed Conducts First Flight Test Of New PrSM Inc. 2 With Seeker To Hit Maritime Targets

Lockheed Martin [LMT] confirmed it has completed the first flight test of the Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) Increment 2, the version of the weapon integrated with a multi-mode seeker to assist in hitting maritime targets and moving threats. The company said it’s made a “significant investment” to help accelerate the PrSM Inc. 2 timeline to fielding, with more flight tests planned later in 2026. “The missile met test objectives in a 350-[kilometer] flight launching from a HIMARS, deploying protective covers…