Sign In
Search
Army

Lockheed Conducts First Flight Test Of New PrSM Inc. 2 With Seeker To Hit Maritime Targets

Matthew Beinart By
SHARE:
Lockheed Conducts First Flight Test Of New PrSM Inc. 2 With Seeker To Hit Maritime Targets
Lockheed Martin’s Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) Increment 2, which adds a maritime-strike capability to the weapon. Photo: Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin [LMT] confirmed it has completed the first flight test of the Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) Increment 2, the version of the weapon integrated with a multi-mode seeker to assist in hitting maritime targets and moving threats.  The company said it’s made a “significant investment” to help accelerate the PrSM Inc. 2 timeline to fielding, with more flight tests planned later in 2026.  “The missile met test objectives in a 350-[kilometer] flight launching from a HIMARS, deploying protective covers…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Anduril Nabs $20 Billion Army Award For Enterprise-Wide Counter-Drone Solutions

Missile Defense

RTX Wins $267 Million To Restart SM-3 IB Line, Deliver 23 Interceptors

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Army To Expand UAS Marketplace Across DoD Soon, Details CSO For Industry’s Offerings

Defense Watch

Defense Watch: PAC-3 and Wedgtail Awards, C-UAS Standards, Dem Praises Hegseth

Trending

Anduril Nabs $20 Billion Army Award For Enterprise-Wide Counter-Drone Solutions
Defense Watch: PAC-3 and Wedgtail Awards, C-UAS Standards, Dem Praises Hegseth
Air Force Flight Tests Affordable Missile Demonstrator With Ursa Major Engine
X-Bow To Acquire Evolution Space, Enhancing Hypersonics And Energetics Capabilities
Drone Dominance Program Selects 11 Finalists For Potential Orders After First Gauntlet

Congress Updates

Unmanned Systems

Counter-Drone Needs Will Be Addressed In Next NDAA Based On Iran War Lessons, Banks Says

A Republican senator on Armed Services Committee on Thursday said that defending against Iranian drones has been challenge for U.S. warfighters and will be an area of focus in the […]

Pentagon

Pentagon ‘Working Options’ On Iran Supplemental, May Seek Funds For New Capabilities

The Pentagon is “working options” for a potential supplemental spending request to fund the operation against Iran and replenish munitions used in the strike campaign, with a senior official noting […]

Congress

Wicker Backs “Crash Program” To Supply Ukraine With Low-Cost Weapons

Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) Chairman Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) on Thursday proposed a rapid effort to supply Ukraine with low-cost weapons to aid that country in turning back Russia. “We […]

Congress

Dem Lawmakers Want To Codify Trump’s Push For More Defense Contractor Accountability

A group of four Congressional Democrats want to codify President Donald Trump’s push to hold defense firms accountable for prioritizing production investments over paying out stock buybacks, and are seeking […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume