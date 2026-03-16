Lockheed Conducts First Flight Test Of New PrSM Inc. 2 With Seeker To Hit Maritime Targets

Lockheed Martin [LMT] confirmed it has completed the first flight test of the Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) Increment 2, the version of the weapon integrated with a multi-mode seeker to assist in hitting maritime targets and moving threats. The company said it’s made a “significant investment” to help accelerate the PrSM Inc. 2 timeline to fielding, with more flight tests planned later in 2026. “The missile met test objectives in a 350-[kilometer] flight launching from a HIMARS, deploying protective covers…
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Counter-Drone Needs Will Be Addressed In Next NDAA Based On Iran War Lessons, Banks Says
A Republican senator on Armed Services Committee on Thursday said that defending against Iranian drones has been challenge for U.S. warfighters and will be an area of focus in the […]
Pentagon ‘Working Options’ On Iran Supplemental, May Seek Funds For New Capabilities
The Pentagon is “working options” for a potential supplemental spending request to fund the operation against Iran and replenish munitions used in the strike campaign, with a senior official noting […]
Wicker Backs “Crash Program” To Supply Ukraine With Low-Cost Weapons
Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) Chairman Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) on Thursday proposed a rapid effort to supply Ukraine with low-cost weapons to aid that country in turning back Russia. “We […]
Dem Lawmakers Want To Codify Trump’s Push For More Defense Contractor Accountability
A group of four Congressional Democrats want to codify President Donald Trump’s push to hold defense firms accountable for prioritizing production investments over paying out stock buybacks, and are seeking […]
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