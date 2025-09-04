LITENING Modernization May Be Big Ramp-Up Opportunity for Northrop Grumman

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill.--Northrop Grumman [NOC] is upgrading its LITENING pods--a modernization effort that may poise the company for a significant system production ramp-up. Northrop Grumman and Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems started building the air-to-ground focused targeting pods in 1995, but Northrop Grumman has introduced or is introducing a host of upgrades, including ones for significantly improved air-to-air capability with long-wave infrared (LWIR), color targeting modes, and a large aperture (LA) configuration with mid-wave IR, short-wave IR and LWIR sensors.…