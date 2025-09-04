Sign In
LITENING Modernization May Be Big Ramp-Up Opportunity for Northrop Grumman

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
Jim Conroy, Northrop Grumman’s vice president of electronic warfare and targeting, speaks to reporters about the LITENING pod on Wednesday at the company’s Rolling Meadows, Ill. site.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill.--Northrop Grumman [NOC] is upgrading its LITENING pods--a modernization effort that may poise the company for a significant system production ramp-up. Northrop Grumman and Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems started building the air-to-ground focused targeting pods in 1995, but Northrop Grumman has introduced or is introducing a host of upgrades, including ones for significantly improved air-to-air capability with long-wave infrared (LWIR), color targeting modes, and a large aperture (LA) configuration with mid-wave IR, short-wave IR and LWIR sensors.…

