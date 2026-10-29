Lite Coms GT3 Vehicle Terminal Connects to Multiple LEO Networks Simultaneously

Lite Coms is rolling out the new GT3 flat panel antenna designed for simultaneous connectivity across multiple LEO satellite constellations. The Lite Sat GT3 combines commercial off-the-shelf equipment into a ruggedized terminal, optimized to be affordable for government end users, Andrew Colaruotolo, chief strategy officer, told sister publication Via Satellite. The GT3 terminal can operate on Starlink, OneWeb, 5G, and LTE networks, offering multiple transport paths. With more networks to choose from, Colaruotolo says customers can have “analysis paralysis” about…