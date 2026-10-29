Lite Coms GT3 Vehicle Terminal Connects to Multiple LEO Networks Simultaneously

Lite Coms is rolling out the new GT3 flat panel antenna designed for simultaneous connectivity across multiple LEO satellite constellations. The Lite Sat GT3 combines commercial off-the-shelf equipment into a ruggedized terminal, optimized to be affordable for government end users, Andrew Colaruotolo, chief strategy officer, told sister publication Via Satellite. The GT3 terminal can operate on Starlink, OneWeb, 5G, and LTE networks, offering multiple transport paths. With more networks to choose from, Colaruotolo says customers can have “analysis paralysis” about…
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‘Theoretical Potential’ to Achieve 1,509 Combat-Coded Fighters by 2035, USAF Says
In the latest U.S. Air Force fighter force structure report submitted to Congress, the service speaks of a “theoretical potential” to achieve a goal of 1,509 combat-coded fighters in the […]
Hegseth Pushes For Reconciliation With At Least $350 Billion For Defense ‘Regardless’ Of Midterms Outcome
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday the Trump administration plans to continue its push for at least $350 billion in defense funds via the reconciliation process “regardless of what happens […]
Bipartisan Push in Senate to Hasten Export of 155 mm, GMLRS, HIMARS for Ukraine
A small, bipartisan group of senators is backing the Fast Tracking European Investment in Ukraine’s Defense Act, S. 5175, to hasten the export of allied buys of U.S. munitions for […]
Rep. Himes Signals Increased Contractor Oversight, if Democrats Win House
Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), the ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, plans to increase the committee’s contractor oversight if the Democrats win control of the House […]
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Deputy inspector general investigations
City of Chicago Office of Inspector General - Chicago, IL, IL