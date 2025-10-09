Leonardo DRS Says Comes Out On Top In DoD Counter-Drone Demo

A Defense Department assessment of dismounted systems for detecting and defeating small drones in contested electromagnetic environments (EME) concluded with Leonardo DRS [DRS] on top, the company said on Thursday based on feedback from the Joint Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft System (sUAS) Office (JCO) that managed the evaluation. Leonardo DRS disclosed that its partner in the April assessment was Regulus, which provided its Ring system that is based on proprietary radio frequency technology to detect, identify, and defeat unmanned systems. Regulus…