Leonardo DRS Opens New Naval Power And Propulsion Facility

Leonardo DRS [DRS] on Jan. 23 announced the opening of its new $120 million naval power and propulsion manufacturing and testing facility in Charleston, S.C. The new facility stands at more than 140,000-square-feet and the company billed it as a “major investment” to expand domestic production capacity to support U.S. Navy submarine and shipbuilding programs like Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines (SSBN). In 2024, the company first announced it was investing in a new purpose-built facility focused on providing steam turbines…