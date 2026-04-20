Leidos Partners With Havoc To Enhance Autonomous Capabilities On USVs

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.—Leidos [LDOS] and the all-domain autonomy company Havoc on Monday formally partnered to add the startup’s collaborative autonomy capabilities to Leidos’ existing autonomy stack used on its family of unmanned surface vessels (USVs) with longer-term plans to take the technology to unmanned aircraft systems. Leidos in the fourth quarter of 2026 plans to have one of its USVs integrated with Havoc’s software in the water conducting a mission relevant operational validation with the Navy, the company said. Leidos…