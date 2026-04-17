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Leidos’ Dynetics Receives $617.2 Million Army Order For 53 IFPC Inc. 2 Systems

Matthew Beinart By
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Leidos’ Dynetics Receives $617.2 Million Army Order For 53 IFPC Inc. 2 Systems
The Army says the IFPC Inc 2 capability is in high demand as it is designed to protect fixed and semi-fixed sites from unmanned aerial systems, cruise missiles, and rockets, artillery, and mortars. Image: U.S. Army

The Army on April 14 awarded Leidos’ [LDOS] Dynetics a $617.2 million deal covering the procurement of 53 Indirect Fire Protection Capability Increment Two launcher systems. The new order covers the fiscal year 2026 buy under the larger $4.1 billion IFPC Inc. 2 production contract the Dynetics business unit received in November 2024, Leidos spokesperson Philip Carder told Defense Daily.  “These awards reflect the Army’s confidence in our team and the growing demand for a proven defense system that’s available…

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