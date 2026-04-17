Leidos’ Dynetics Receives $617.2 Million Army Order For 53 IFPC Inc. 2 Systems

The Army on April 14 awarded Leidos’ [LDOS] Dynetics a $617.2 million deal covering the procurement of 53 Indirect Fire Protection Capability Increment Two launcher systems. The new order covers the fiscal year 2026 buy under the larger $4.1 billion IFPC Inc. 2 production contract the Dynetics business unit received in November 2024, Leidos spokesperson Philip Carder told Defense Daily. “These awards reflect the Army’s confidence in our team and the growing demand for a proven defense system that’s available…