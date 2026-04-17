Leidos’ Dynetics Receives $617.2 Million Army Order For 53 IFPC Inc. 2 Systems

The Army on April 14 awarded Leidos’ [LDOS] Dynetics a $617.2 million deal covering the procurement of 53 Indirect Fire Protection Capability Increment Two launcher systems. The new order covers the fiscal year 2026 buy under the larger $4.1 billion IFPC Inc. 2 production contract the Dynetics business unit received in November 2024, Leidos spokesperson Philip Carder told Defense Daily. “These awards reflect the Army’s confidence in our team and the growing demand for a proven defense system that’s available…
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Congress Updates
Army Secretary Says “We Need To Over-Invest in FLRAA To Get It Online As Quickly As Possible”
Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.), chairman of the House Appropriations Committee’s defense panel (HAC-D), said on Thursday that the Army’s budget plan beginning in fiscal 2027 has more than $2 billion […]
Pentagon Fiscal 2027 Budget To Address Cannibalization Of Parts For F-35, Legislator Says
The Pentagon’s upcoming fiscal 2027 budget request will help reduce the cannibalization of parts for the F-35 fighter by Lockheed Martin [LMT], the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee’s […]
Trump’s $1.15 Trillion Request For DoD Is The ‘New Normal,” HASC Chairman Says
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.—The Trump administration’s nearly $1.2 trillion baseline defense budget request for fiscal year 2027 will be adopted and will be the foundation for the “new normal” going forward, […]
Trump Wants Second Reconciliation Bill On His Desk By June 1
President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Congress to pass and send a second reconciliation bill to his desk by June 1. The deadline follows congressional Republicans’ backing a pursuit […]
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