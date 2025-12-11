Lawmakers Seek To Fence Off Half Of NGC2 Funding Until Army Provides More Details

Lawmakers are seeking more details from the Army before authorizing full funding for the service’s Next-Generation Command and Control (NGC2) initiative. The final version of the fiscal year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) includes a provision that would fence off 50 percent of the Army’s allocation for NGC2 until more information is provided on procurement, testing, integration and fielding plans. A similar provision was included in the House’s original bill, while lawmakers noted the negotiated defense policy legislation includes…