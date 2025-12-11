Sign In
Army

Lawmakers Seek To Fence Off Half Of NGC2 Funding Until Army Provides More Details

Matthew Beinart By
U.S Army Spc. Mason Delbono assigned to the 25th Infantry Division talks capabilites of the Skydio X10D Drone to Gen. James. J. Mingus, Vice Chief of Staff of the Army during JPMRC 25-01 on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Oct. 5, 2024. Photo by Staff Sgt. Brenden Delgado

Lawmakers are seeking more details from the Army before authorizing full funding for the service’s Next-Generation Command and Control (NGC2) initiative. The final version of the fiscal year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) includes a provision that would fence off 50 percent of the Army’s allocation for NGC2 until more information is provided on procurement, testing, integration and fielding plans.  A similar provision was included in the House’s original bill, while lawmakers noted the negotiated defense policy legislation includes…

