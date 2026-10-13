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L3Harris Teams With Advanced Manufacturer Divergent On Wolfpack Production

Cal Biesecker By
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L3Harris Teams With Advanced Manufacturer Divergent On Wolfpack Production
Divergent's Adaptive Production System can produce metal and multi-material structures. Image: Divergent Technologies

L3Harris Technologies [LHX] is partnering with advanced manufacturing startup Divergent Technologies to scale production of its new Wolfpack family of launched effects platforms, the companies said on Tuesday. L3Harris in 2025 introduced the Wolfpack family, the Red Wolf kinetic system for long-range precision strike, and Green Wolf, an electronic warfare platform with electronic attack and detect, identify, locate and report capabilities (Defense Daily, July 18, 2025). Divergent last September raised $290 million in a funding round to scale its manufacturing…

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