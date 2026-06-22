L3Harris Delivers Air Force One Bridge Aircraft

L3Harris Technologies [LHX] delivered the modified 747-8i aircraft gifted by Qatar’s emir as the VC-25B Air Force One bridge aircraft, the company announced on Friday. The company noted it transformed the 747-8i into the first VC-25B within 10 months of starting the work. The Air Force expects it to act as an interim presidential airlift mission aircraft to follow the aging current VC-25A aircraft while the next-generation long-term Boeing [BA] VC-25B aircraft are delayed through 2031. The aircraft was delivered…