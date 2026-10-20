L3Harris Cuts Ribbon On New Rocket Motor Facility To Support GMLRS

L3Harris Technologies [LHX] on Tuesday opened a new solid rocket motor production facility in Camden, Ark., aimed at doubling capacity in support of the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS). Production of GMLRS motors has more than doubled already the past few years, the company said. The new facility will cut manufacturing lead time in half and give the company the capability to produce one rocket motor every nine minutes, L3Harris said. Lockheed Martin [LMT] builds GMLRS. The 60,000 square…