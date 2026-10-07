Deep Tapped As Next CEO Of General Dynamics; Novakovic Will Be Executive Chair

General Dynamics [GD] on Wednesday announced Danny Deep will be the company’s next CEO effective Jan. 1, 2027, succeeding Phebe Novakovic, who has been the company’s top executive and chairman since January 2013. Deep, 56, has been president of GD since December 2025 and was elected to the company’s board in August. Novakovic, 68, will become executive chairman. “Danny is a highly skilled executive with rich operating experience,” Novakovic said in a statement. “It has been a pleasure working closely…