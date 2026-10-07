CMG Acquires Rocky Mountain Scientific To Vertically Integrate Energetics Capabilities

Startup energetics manufacturer Critical Materials Group (CMG) has acquired another small company, Rocky Mountain Scientific Laboratory (RMSL) that develops, formulates and tests energetics, bringing more capabilities in-house to meet customers’ needs faster, CMG said on Wednesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The combined company has nearly 60 employees. CMG recently raised $10.3 million in a seed round to help standup its first distributed production plant (Defense Daily, Sept. 2). The Austin, Texas-based company is currently producing Composition-4 at…