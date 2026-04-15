L3Harris Announces $1 Billion Solid Solid Rocket Motor Expansion In Virginia

L3Harris Technologies [LHX] on Wednesday announced an agreement with the Virginia and local governments to more than double its solid rocket motor (SRM) manufacturing space at its Orange County site to increase production capacity in a project worth $1.265 billion. The five-year project, dubbed the Virginia Advanced Propulsion Facilities (VAPF), builds on top of previous expansion announcements with plans to ultimately create over 350 more jobs. L3Harris noted its current Orange County site currently sits at 256,000 square feet of…
Recommended
Trending
Congress Updates
Trump’s $1.15 Trillion Request For DoD Is The ‘New Normal,” HASC Chairman Says
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.—The Trump administration’s nearly $1.2 trillion baseline defense budget request for fiscal year 2027 will be adopted and will be the foundation for the “new normal” going forward, […]
Trump Wants Second Reconciliation Bill On His Desk By June 1
President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Congress to pass and send a second reconciliation bill to his desk by June 1. The deadline follows congressional Republicans’ backing a pursuit […]
Upgrading Current GPS Ground System “Now a Viable Option,” As GPS OCX Problems Continue, Space Official Says
Upgrades to the GPS ground system–the Architecture Evolution Plan (AEP)–is an option under consideration by the Defense Department’s space acquisition chief, as problems continue in fielding the GPS Next Generation […]
Graham Says GOP To Move Ahead On Second Reconciliation Bill, With Defense Funds As Priority
Senate Budget Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Wednesday, with the White House’s backing, his panel will move “expeditiously” on crafting a second reconciliation bill, citing priorities for defense and […]
Job Feed
-
Internal Audit, Wealth Management (EU Consumer Protection), Vice President, Birmingham or Frankfurt
Goldman Sachs, Inc. - Birmingham, United Kingdom
-
Internal Audit, GBM Public FICC Business Audit, Analyst, Birmingham
Goldman Sachs, Inc. - Birmingham, United Kingdom
-
Senior Information Systems Security Engineer
Leidos - Linthicum, MD
-
Cyber Security Task Lead
Leidos - Linthicum Heights, MD