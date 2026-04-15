L3Harris Announces $1 Billion Solid Solid Rocket Motor Expansion In Virginia

L3Harris Technologies [LHX] on Wednesday announced an agreement with the Virginia and local governments to more than double its solid rocket motor (SRM) manufacturing space at its Orange County site to increase production capacity in a project worth $1.265 billion. The five-year project, dubbed the Virginia Advanced Propulsion Facilities (VAPF), builds on top of previous expansion announcements with plans to ultimately create over 350 more jobs. L3Harris noted its current Orange County site currently sits at 256,000 square feet of…