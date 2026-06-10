Kongsberg Completes Acquisition Of Zone 5 Technologies

Norway’s Kongsberg on Wednesday said it has completed its acquisition of California-based Zone 5 Technologies, adding a U.S.-based developer and manufacturer of low-cost missiles to its portfolio. The value of the deal was not disclosed. Kongsberg acquired a 90 percent stake in the company. Zone 5 will operate as an independent subsidiary of Kongsberg and continue to be led by Thomas Akers and the current management team, which retain an ownership position. “Recent conflicts have demonstrated the critical role of…