Kelly Says SHIPS Act Moving Forward, Skeptical Of Golden Dome SBIs

A key backer of the SHIPS for America Act (S. 1541) this week argued it is not bogged down in committee any longer and also expressed strong skepticism of spending money on attention-grabbing Golden Dome initiatives that could be better spent on military revitalization efforts. Bill sponsor Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) confirmed the bill is “not lost in committee anymore,” while speaking at the Dec. 10 Defense Forum Washington 2025 hosted by the U.S. Naval Institute. “We had a [Senate…