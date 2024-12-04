House Speaker Mike Johnson gives his remarks in honor of WWII Ghost Army veterans, formerly assigned to the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops and the 3133rd Signal Service Company, during a special ceremony at Emancipation Hall, U.S. Capitol Visitors Center in Washington, D.C., March 21, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)
By Matthew Beinart |
@mbeinart22
42 minutes ago |
12/04/2024

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said on Wednesday he would not plan on including the White House’s request for $24 billion in additional Ukraine aid as part of a planned stopgap funding measure.

Johnson’s comments to reporters rejecting the Ukraine aid…

