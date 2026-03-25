Interview with Col. Alexander Rasmussen, Chief Capabilities Officer for the Space Development Agency

In this interview, Cal Biesecker, Acting Editor for Defense Daily and Col. Alexander Rasmussen discuss how the U.S. military is transforming space capabilities to support missile defense, communications, and future warfare, with a focus on faster acquisition, distributed satellite networks, and staying ahead of adversaries.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday acknowledged the Pentagon could potentially ask Congress for $200 billion in supplemental funding to support the ongoing operation against Iran and replenish munitions used […]