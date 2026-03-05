In Response To Flag Concerns, DoD Looks To Reduce Drone Prices, As Order for 30,000 Looms

The Pentagon is bargain shopping for Group 1 drones, as other countries, including Ukraine and China, have taken advantage of consumer electronics-level prices to bolster their stables. "In last spring's posture hearings, our four star commanders acknowledged that they didn't have enough, as a proportion, of their spend on unmanned systems," Owen West, DoD's senior advisor for drone dominance, told a Thursday Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the small drone industrial base. "The basic problem they identified was price,"…