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ICEYE Raises $520 Million In Late Stage Round

Cal Biesecker By
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ICEYE Raises $520 Million In Late Stage Round
Synthetic aperture radar satellite image. Image: ICEYE

Finnish satellite remote sensing company ICEYE on Tuesday said it raised $520 million in a Series F round to accelerate delivery of new capabilities. The investment was led by General Atlantic and values the company at more than $12 billion. “Seven governments to date across Europe have procured sovereign satellite systems from ICEYE, making it the leading provider of space-based intelligence,” the company said in a statement. “Proceeds from the funding round will drive the expansion of ICEYE’s global footprint…

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