ICEYE Raises $520 Million In Late Stage Round

Finnish satellite remote sensing company ICEYE on Tuesday said it raised $520 million in a Series F round to accelerate delivery of new capabilities. The investment was led by General Atlantic and values the company at more than $12 billion. “Seven governments to date across Europe have procured sovereign satellite systems from ICEYE, making it the leading provider of space-based intelligence,” the company said in a statement. “Proceeds from the funding round will drive the expansion of ICEYE’s global footprint…
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Two top GOP senators on the Senate Appropriations Committee are opposing a third reconciliation bill. The Trump administration’s total $1.5 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense request is split between $1.15 […]
HASC’s Final FY ‘27 NDAA Expands Systems Eligible For Multi-Years, Includes LTAMDS, IBCS, ARRW
House defense authorizers added a measure to their version of the next defense policy bill that would expand the list of weapons platforms eligible for multi-year contracts, to include the […]
HASC Bill Would Allow Air Force To Buy More Than 267 F-15EXs
The House Armed Services Committee’s (HASC) fiscal 2027 defense authorization bill would allow the Air Force to buy more than 267 F-15EX fighters by Boeing [BA] and would extend the […]
Defense Bill Tries To Block Foreign Shipbuilding, Adds $1 Billion For Second DDG
The final version of the House Armed Services Committee’s (HASC) fiscal year 2027 defense authorization bill included two amendments pushed by Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine) that restrict procuring Navy warships […]
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