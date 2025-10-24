Hypersonic Missile Developer Castelion Nabs Army, Navy Awards For Platform Testing

Hypersonic strike weapons developer Castelion last Friday said the Army and Navy have awarded the startup contracts to integrate its Blackbeard missile with operational platforms for flight-testing that will begin in 2026 to support potential fielding in 2027. The values of the contracts were not disclosed. Army fiscal year 2026 budget documents show a $25 million request to transition Blackbeard Ground Launch to the engineering and manufacturing development stage, including integration into the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System—known as HIMARS—and…