Houses Passes FY ‘26 NDAA With $848 Billion Pentagon Topline, Major Acquisition Reforms

The House on Tuesday voted 231 to 196 to pass its version of the fiscal year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act, which supports an $848 billion topline for the Pentagon and includes a series of wide-ranging defense acquisition reform policies. “This is a good bill. It’s a very important bill. It reforms the Pentagon’s broken acquisition system, continues historic improvements in the quality of life of our service members and their families, builds a ready and capable lethal fighting force…