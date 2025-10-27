House Dems “Urgently Demand” End To Furloughs As Labs Send Workers Home

House lawmakers last week condemned the furloughs of 1,400 of Energy Department’s semi-autonomous National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) workers in a letter to Secretary of Energy Chris Wright and NNSA Administrator Brandon Williams. “As Secretary Wright noted in his press availability in Las Vegas, furloughing NNSA employees has never happened before. Government shutdowns, however, have occurred throughout the agency’s 25-year history,” the Oct. 23 letter signed by 26 House members said, referring to Wright’s press conference outside Nevada National Security…