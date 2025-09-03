House Committee Passes Bill Extending And Expanding Counter-Drone Authorities

The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on Wednesday unanimously approved a bill that would extend for five years existing counter-drone authorities of the Departments of Homeland Security and Justice, and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and in some areas adds news provisions. The Counter-UAS Authority Security, Safety, and Reauthorization Act (H.R. 5061), which was ironed out with the Republican and Democratic leadership on the Homeland Security and Judiciary Committees, would remain in effect until Oct. 1, 2030 if ultimately agreed…