HII Wins $56 Million Navy Contract For AUKUS Submarine Design Work

Huntington Ingalls Industries’ [HII] Newport News Shipbuilding division has won a $56 million Navy contract to provide engineering and design support for the AUKUS nuclear-powered submarine program, the company said Oct. 13. The contract includes an option that would increase its cumulative value to $91 million if exercised, HII said in a press release. AUKUS is the trilateral framework formed by the U.S., Australia and the United Kingdom to supply nuclear-powered submarines and other nuclear information and technologies to Australia.…