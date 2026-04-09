HII Signs MoU with Second Physical AI Firm To Expand Shipbuilding Automation

HII [HII] this week signed its second memorandum of understanding (MoU) with another “Physical AI” firm as it ramps up efforts to increase production through more automation. The April 6 MoU aims to explore integrating GrayMatter Robotics’ (GMR) Physical AI systems into HII’s shipbuilding operations, starting with a focus on autonomous surface preparation, coating and inspection technologies. This means HII is planning for its machines to focus on grinding, blasting and finishing metal structures, which involve very variable, complex and…