HII Promotes Greg Ennis to CFO of Mission Technologies

Huntington Ingalls Industries [HII] has promoted Greg Ennis to senior vice president and chief financial officer of its Mission Technologies division, the company said Oct. 2. Ennis will lead Mission Technologies’ financial organization and oversee accounting, financial reporting, financial planning and analysis, rates and budgets, and program cost control across the division, HII said. Ennis previously served as vice president and controller for Mission Technologies, where he helped strengthen the division’s financial operations and support its growth. Ennis brings more…