HII Lays Submarine Backbone Down For Virginia-Class Sub

HII's (HII) Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) hosted a ceremony Tuesday to lay down the keel, or backbone, for the Virginia-class attack submarine Barb (SSN 804), the company announced in a release. The Barb is the 31st Virginia-class attack submarine and the 15th that will be delivered by NNS. “Our reason to come together this morning represents not only the laying down of our next submarine keel, but a solemn commitment we are making to our country,” NNS President Kari Wilkinson…