HII Introduces Small EW System For Use On Unmanned Systems To Detect, Attack Threat Emitters

HII [HII] on Monday debuted a new electronic warfare (EW) system that is being validated on unmanned systems to detect and attack threat emitters to give operators spectrum dominance across a broad range of missions. The multi-channel GRIMM system weighs under 2 pounds, is the size of two cell phones stacked on top of each other, and can transition between passive and active modes, officials from HII’s Mission Technologies division told reporters. The EW payload requires low power and also…