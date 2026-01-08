Sign In
HII CEO Expects New Details On BBG(X) Battleship’s Design Schedule In Next 30-60 Days

Matthew Beinart By
HII CEO Expects New Details On BBG(X) Battleship's Design Schedule In Next 30-60 Days
Poster of the future Trump-class USS Defiant battleship. Image: Navy

New details are expected from the Navy over the next 30 to 60 days on its plan to build the new BBG(X) battleship, according to the CEO of major shipbuilder HII [HII], to include more specifics on the program’s initial design schedule. HII CEO Chris Kastner, whose firm has been tapped to work on BBG(X) along with General Dynamics [GD] Bath Iron Works, told reporters on Thursday it remains to be seen whether the forthcoming discussions with the Navy will…

