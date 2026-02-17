HII And Path Robotics Sign MoU To Add Physical AI Welding To Shipyards

HII [HII] on Tuesday announced a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ohio-based Path Robotics to integrate the latter’s physical artificial intelligence technology in order to improve shipbuilding throughput by adding a new welding process. While HII already uses robotic technology at its shipyards to do the same task 10,000 times, Path Robotics’ strength and use case is providing robotic systems that can be programmed to do 10,000 different tasks that just need to be done correctly once, HII…