HEO, SatVu and Sierra Nevada Tapped By NRO For Remote Sensing Awards

The National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) on Tuesday said it has awarded contracts to HEO, SatVu and Sierra Nevada Corp. (SNC) to provide commercial satellite-based remote sensing capabilities, marking the first of three tranches of awards for multi-phenomenology remote sensing solutions. The contract award value is $300,000 for HEO and SatVu, and $299,878.35 for SNC, NRO said in a response to questions. The base contract period runs from Feb. 1 through Oct. 31, 2026, with options for extension based on performance,…