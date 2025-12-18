HawkEye 360 CEO Says ISA Buy Will Bolster Hawkeye’s Signals Analysis and Financial Position With Acquisition Of ISA

HawkEye 360 on Thursday said it has acquired Innovative Signals Analysis (ISA) in a deal that is financially accretive, adds government customers and strengthens its platform for generating insights from the constellation of radio frequency (RF)-based Earth observing satellites it operates. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. ISA, which will operate as a subsidiary of HawkEye, has 170 employees, the “vast majority” with secret clearances, John Serafini, HawkEye’s CEO, told Defense Daily on Wednesday. HawkEye also announced a new…