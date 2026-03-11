Havoc Adds Air, Land Domains To Its Collaborative Autonomy Solutions With Two Acquisitions

Havoc, which has been focused on applying its collaborative autonomy technology to unmanned surface vessels (USVs), on Wednesday said it has acquired two companies that give it an entrée in to the air and land domains for autonomous technologies, Mavrik and Teleo respectively. Terms of the acquisitions were not disclosed. Mavrik, based in Long Beach, Calif., has developed autonomous unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), including a large quadcopter with a 450 pound payload capacity for logistics missions and a smaller quadcopter…