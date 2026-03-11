Sign In
Havoc Adds Air, Land Domains To Its Collaborative Autonomy Solutions With Two Acquisitions

Cal Biesecker By
Havoc Adds Air, Land Domains To Its Collaborative Autonomy Solutions With Two Acquisitions
HATCHET heavy-lift drone in development by Mavrik, newly acquired by Havoc. Photo: Havoc

Havoc, which has been focused on applying its collaborative autonomy technology to unmanned surface vessels (USVs), on Wednesday said it has acquired two companies that give it an entrée in to the air and land domains for autonomous technologies, Mavrik and Teleo respectively. Terms of the acquisitions were not disclosed. Mavrik, based in Long Beach, Calif., has developed autonomous unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), including a large quadcopter with a 450 pound payload capacity for logistics missions and a smaller quadcopter…

Business/Financial

Space Force Terminating AV’s SCAR Contract; Previous Stop Work Order Leads To Third Quarter Loss

Business/Financial

Anduril Acquiring Space Domain Awareness, Missile Defense Software Company ExoAnalytic Solutions

International

U.S. OKs Potential $930 Million Deal With Sweden For HIMARS, Munitions

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Robinson Helicopter Details New Unmanned Business Unit, Cargo UAS Project With Sikorsky

Trending

X-Bow To Acquire Evolution Space, Enhancing Hypersonics And Energetics Capabilities
BAE Systems Completes Preliminary Design Review For Epoch 2 Constellation
Drone Dominance Program Selects 11 Finalists For Potential Orders After First Gauntlet
Trump Says Defense CEOs Agree To Rapidly Quadruple Production Of ‘Exquisite Class’ Weapons
U.S. CENTCOM Confirms First Combat Use Of Lockheed-Built PrSM In Iran Strikes

Congress Updates

Unmanned Systems

In Response To Flag Concerns, DoD Looks To Reduce Drone Prices, As Order for 30,000 Looms

The Pentagon is bargain shopping for Group 1 drones, as other countries, including Ukraine and China, have taken advantage of consumer electronics-level prices to bolster their stables. “In last spring’s […]

Pentagon

Amid Questions On Weapons Stockpiles, Caine Says U.S. Has ‘Sufficient’ Munitions For Iran Operation

Pentagon leaders on Wednesday sought to quell concerns over the rate at which the U.S. is employing critical munitions in its military strike campaign against Iran, with lawmakers also pressing […]

Congress

SASC Leaders Criticize Trump’s Defense Strategy, Press Colby On Policy Shifts

Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) leadership on Tuesday criticized the Trump administration’s new National Defense Strategy (NDS) and pressed the Pentagon’s top policy official to explain the document’s priorities. SASC […]

Congress

Wicker Wants Legislation On DoD’s Equity Investments In Minerals Supply Chain

Legislation regarding equity investments by the Defense Department in critical mineral supply chains is needed to strengthen the larger defense industrial base and demonstrate to the “free market” that the […]

