Hanwha Invests Another $5 Billion In Philly Shipyard

South Korean conglomerate Hanwha this week announced it is investing another $5 billion in its Philly Shipyard via a new infrastructure plan to boost production capacity. Hanwha bought the shipyard last year for $100 million and last month Hanwha Philly Shipyard CEO David Kim told reporters the parent company is planning to spend “multiple times that…in terms of investment” (Defense Daily, July 17). Now the company says the new $5 billion program will focus on installing additional docks and quays…