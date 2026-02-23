GPS-IIIF Will Change “Calculus” Of Adversaries Seeking To Counter GPS, Lockheed Martin Official Says

AURORA, Colo.--While analysts have often spoken of the near certainty of sophisticated and off-the-shelf jamming and spoofing of GPS in a future conflict in which the United States engages, Lockheed Martin's [LMT] GPS-III Follow-On (GPS-IIIF) satellites will prevent or diminish significantly any negative effects on U.S. or allied forces, a company official said on Monday. The GPS-IIIF satellites are to use powerful spot beams to transmit Regional Military Protection (RMP) signals and use their combined RMP signals on a focused…