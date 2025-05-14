The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) rescheduled its upcoming Golden Dome for America industry summit for June 11 in Huntsville, Ala.

An MDA notice from March originally announced

the summit focused on next-generation missile defense in line with the White House Golden Dome initiative would occur on April 29 at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville. (Defense Daily, March 31).

The original notice said the summit aimed to “equip non-traditional and industry partners with the knowledge and understanding of MDA’s and Space Force’s role in Golden Dome for America, empowering them to take concrete actions that support and align with government requirements.”

However, by early April the agency updated the notice that it was being pushed back to a different location due to “overwhelming response from industry” (Defense Daily, April 11).

The rescheduled unclassified summit will not be held at the Von Braun Center in downtown Huntsville.

The summit does not expect to plan one-on-one sessions or panels and the agency still says non-traditional contractors are “highly encouraged” to attend because MDA is “extremely interested” in different thinking to help shape future missile defense.