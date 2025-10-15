Glass “Half Full” To Revive Canceled Next-Gen Patriot Interceptor, Army Official Says

An Army official this week said it looks like the Army will move forward on some aspects of the previously canceled Lower-Tier Future Interceptor (LTFI) program it had been pursuing to develop a next-generation interceptor for the Patriot missile system. Last year, the Army first told Defense News they canceled the program due to expense and would instead focus on continuing to upgrade the Lockheed Martin [LMT] Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC)-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) missiles. At the time, the…