General Dynamics Posts Strong First Quarter Led By Shipbuilding

Just as it ended 2025, General Dynamics [GD] began 2026 with strong financial results, again led by the shipbuilding business while all of the company’s operating segments touted top and bottom-line increases in the first quarter. Net income rose 13 percent to $1.1 billion, $4.10 earnings per share (EPS), from $994 million ($3.66 EPS), clubbing consensus estimates by 44 cents per share. Operating margin rose 10 basis points to 10.5 percent. The results outpaced GD’s own expectations, leading it to…