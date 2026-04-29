General Dynamics Posts Strong First Quarter Led By Shipbuilding

Just as it ended 2025, General Dynamics [GD] began 2026 with strong financial results, again led by the shipbuilding business while all of the company’s operating segments touted top and bottom-line increases in the first quarter. Net income rose 13 percent to $1.1 billion, $4.10 earnings per share (EPS), from $994 million ($3.66 EPS), clubbing consensus estimates by 44 cents per share. Operating margin rose 10 basis points to 10.5 percent. The results outpaced GD’s own expectations, leading it to…
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Congress Updates
Slotkin: Pentagon Should Use Anthropic’s Mythos To Spot Cyber Security Gaps
The Pentagon should be using Anthropic‘s recently announced Mythos artificial intelligence model to spot gaps in cyber security, Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) said on Tuesda. “I think the thing that […]
Budd And Shaheen Bill Would Authorize 329 F-15EX Fighters
Two members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), Sen. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), have introduced the Airpower Acceleration Act, which would authorize multi-year procurements of […]
HASC’s Wittman Sees ‘Challenging’ Push For $350B In Reconciliation Funds, Wants Sustained Defense Increase
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.– Congress’ work to pass $350 billion in reconciliation funds to support the Trump administration’s push for a $1.5 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense topline is “going to […]
Army Secretary Says “We Need To Over-Invest in FLRAA To Get It Online As Quickly As Possible”
Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.), chairman of the House Appropriations Committee’s defense panel (HAC-D), said on Thursday that the Army’s budget plan beginning in fiscal 2027 has more than $2 billion […]
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