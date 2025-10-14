GD And Lockheed Martin Break Ground On New SRM Facility With Production Set For 2028

General Dynamics [GD] and Lockheed Martin [LMT] last April broke ground on a new facility that will build thousands of tactical solid rocket motors (SRMs) beginning in 2028 to meet burgeoning needs for more missiles and munitions amid a Defense Department push to expand its magazine depth. The new facility, funded by GD based on Lockheed Martin’s design, is initially focused on providing SRM’s for the standard Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System insensitive munition, but is designed with flexibility to…