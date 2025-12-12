GAO: Osprey Accident Rate Increased In 2023, 2024, Air Force And Marine Corps Not Doing Enough To Share Info

A new independent government audit found the Marine Corps and Air Force V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft's rates of “serious accidents” dramatically increased in fiscal years 2023 and 2024 while calling out the services for not proactively and consistently sharing enough information to manage aircraft issues. Over 2023 to 2024, the V-22 in both services experienced 18 serious Class A and B non-combat accidents, which meant death, permanent disability, extensive hospitalization, property damage over $600,000 or destruction of the aircraft, according…
Contract Updates
UPDATE: Eagle Safe Surfaces Colorado Inc. (Englewood, Colorado (SPE8EC-26-D-0006) – $139,000,000),
UPDATE: Eagle Safe Surfaces Colorado Inc.,* Englewood, Colorado (SPE8EC-26-D-0006, $139,000,000), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for snow removal equipment, issued against solicitation SPE8EC-21-R-0008 and awarded Jan. 20, 2023. The contracting activity is Defense Logistics…
AvKARE LLC (Pulaski, Tennessee) – $12,915,328
AvKARE LLC, Pulaski, Tennessee, has been awarded an estimated $12,915,328 firm-fixed-price requirements contract for telmisartan tablets. This was a competitive acquisition with nine responses received. This is a one-year base contract with four one-year option periods. Locations of performance are…
Bernard Cap LLC (Hialeah, Florida) – $18,857,146
Bernard Cap LLC,* Hialeah, Florida, has been awarded a maximum $18,857,146 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for green service uniform garrison caps. This was a competitive acquisition with six responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. The ordering…
Science Applications International Corp. (Reston, Virginia) – $26,253,706
Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Virginia, has been awarded a $26,253,706 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract in support of Air Force modeling simulation sustainment support. The Air Force modeling and simulation services support (AFMS3) contract provides comprehensive support to the Department of the…