Sign In
Search
Air Force

GAO: Osprey Accident Rate Increased In 2023, 2024, Air Force And Marine Corps Not Doing Enough To Share Info

Rich Abott By
SHARE:
GAO: Osprey Accident Rate Increased In 2023, 2024, Air Force And Marine Corps Not Doing Enough To Share Info
A U.S. Air Force CV-22B Osprey assigned to the 21st Special Operations Squadron, takes flight for the first time since last November at Yokota Air Base, Japan, on July 2, 2024. (U.S. Air Force Photo)

A new independent government audit found the Marine Corps and Air Force V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft's rates of “serious accidents” dramatically increased in fiscal years 2023 and 2024 while calling out the services for not proactively and consistently sharing enough information to manage aircraft issues. Over 2023 to 2024, the V-22 in both services experienced 18 serious Class A and B non-combat accidents, which meant death, permanent disability, extensive hospitalization, property damage over $600,000 or destruction of the aircraft, according…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Army

GD Has Delivered First M1E3 Abrams Tank Prototype, Army Chief Says

Unmanned Systems

MatrixSpace Nabs Top Spot In DoD Counter-Drone Low-Cost Sensing Challenge

Defense Watch

Defense Watch: Golden Dome, GD Summit, Space Names, DoD AI

Space

Solicitation For Agile Space Effort Held Up By SBIR/STTR Funding Issue

Trending

House Passes $900.6 Billion FY ‘26 NDAA, Bill Now Heads To Senate
Lawmakers Back New Army Multi-Year Deal For Black Hawks In Final FY ’26 NDAA
Vatn Systems Raises $60 Million To Scale Undersea Vessel Development And Manufacturing
Ghost Bat CCA Fires AMRAAM In Manned-Unmanned Demo Against Fighter-Class Drone
Space Development Agency Expects To Resume Tranche 1 Launches In Early 2026

Contract Updates

UPDATE: Eagle Safe Surfaces Colorado Inc. (Englewood, Colorado (SPE8EC-26-D-0006) – $139,000,000),

UPDATE: Eagle Safe Surfaces Colorado Inc.,*  Englewood, Colorado (SPE8EC-26-D-0006, $139,000,000), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for snow removal equipment, issued against solicitation SPE8EC-21-R-0008 and awarded Jan. 20, 2023. The contracting activity is Defense Logistics…

AvKARE LLC (Pulaski, Tennessee) – $12,915,328

AvKARE LLC, Pulaski, Tennessee, has been awarded an estimated $12,915,328 firm-fixed-price requirements contract for telmisartan tablets. This was a competitive acquisition with nine responses received. This is a one-year base contract with four one-year option periods. Locations of performance are…

Bernard Cap LLC (Hialeah, Florida) – $18,857,146

Bernard Cap LLC,* Hialeah, Florida, has been awarded a maximum $18,857,146 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for green service uniform garrison caps. This was a competitive acquisition with six responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. The ordering…

Science Applications International Corp. (Reston, Virginia) – $26,253,706

Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Virginia, has been awarded a $26,253,706 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract in support of Air Force modeling simulation sustainment support. The Air Force modeling and simulation services support (AFMS3) contract provides comprehensive support to the Department of the…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume