GAO: Osprey Accident Rate Increased In 2023, 2024, Air Force And Marine Corps Not Doing Enough To Share Info

A new independent government audit found the Marine Corps and Air Force V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft's rates of “serious accidents” dramatically increased in fiscal years 2023 and 2024 while calling out the services for not proactively and consistently sharing enough information to manage aircraft issues. Over 2023 to 2024, the V-22 in both services experienced 18 serious Class A and B non-combat accidents, which meant death, permanent disability, extensive hospitalization, property damage over $600,000 or destruction of the aircraft, according…