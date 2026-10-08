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Gallatin AI Raises $50 Million To Bolster AI-Enabled Logistics Decision Support Tools

Cal Biesecker By
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Gallatin AI Raises $50 Million To Bolster AI-Enabled Logistics Decision Support Tools
Image: Gallatin AI

Gallatin AI, Inc., on Thursday said it has raised $50 million in a new investment round to hire more engineers, accelerate and expand product development of its tools that increase transparency around military logistics and improve sustainment. The Series A round was backed by 8VC, Silent Ventures and others. Gallatin said that its platform has been proven in fuel, medical and munitions supply chains. This summer, the Pentagon’s Defense Innovation Unit awarded the California-based company a contract to develop a…

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