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Pentagon

Funding To Support Multi-Year Missile Production Deals Expected In Iran Supplemental, FY ’27 Request

Cal Biesecker By
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Funding To Support Multi-Year Missile Production Deals Expected In Iran Supplemental, FY ’27 Request
A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery fires an interceptor missile. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

Spending to back up framework agreements the Pentagon has negotiated with at least two defense contractors to demonstrate long-term demand for certain missile systems will be requested in the forthcoming supplemental to fund the U.S. war against Iran and in the fiscal year 2027 Defense Department budget request, a DoD official said on Tuesday. There “will be a lot of things” in both the supplemental and the appropriations request, Michael Cadenazzi, assistant secretary of defense for industrial base policy, told…

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