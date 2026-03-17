Funding To Support Multi-Year Missile Production Deals Expected In Iran Supplemental, FY ’27 Request

Spending to back up framework agreements the Pentagon has negotiated with at least two defense contractors to demonstrate long-term demand for certain missile systems will be requested in the forthcoming supplemental to fund the U.S. war against Iran and in the fiscal year 2027 Defense Department budget request, a DoD official said on Tuesday. There “will be a lot of things” in both the supplemental and the appropriations request, Michael Cadenazzi, assistant secretary of defense for industrial base policy, told…