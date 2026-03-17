Funding To Support Multi-Year Missile Production Deals Expected In Iran Supplemental, FY ’27 Request

Spending to back up framework agreements the Pentagon has negotiated with at least two defense contractors to demonstrate long-term demand for certain missile systems will be requested in the forthcoming supplemental to fund the U.S. war against Iran and in the fiscal year 2027 Defense Department budget request, a DoD official said on Tuesday. There “will be a lot of things” in both the supplemental and the appropriations request, Michael Cadenazzi, assistant secretary of defense for industrial base policy, told…
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Counter-Drone Needs Will Be Addressed In Next NDAA Based On Iran War Lessons, Banks Says
A Republican senator on Armed Services Committee on Thursday said that defending against Iranian drones has been challenge for U.S. warfighters and will be an area of focus in the […]
Pentagon ‘Working Options’ On Iran Supplemental, May Seek Funds For New Capabilities
The Pentagon is “working options” for a potential supplemental spending request to fund the operation against Iran and replenish munitions used in the strike campaign, with a senior official noting […]
Wicker Backs “Crash Program” To Supply Ukraine With Low-Cost Weapons
Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) Chairman Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) on Thursday proposed a rapid effort to supply Ukraine with low-cost weapons to aid that country in turning back Russia. “We […]
Dem Lawmakers Want To Codify Trump’s Push For More Defense Contractor Accountability
A group of four Congressional Democrats want to codify President Donald Trump’s push to hold defense firms accountable for prioritizing production investments over paying out stock buybacks, and are seeking […]
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