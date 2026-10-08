Fortastra, Startup Developing Maneuverable Spacecraft For On-Orbit Effects, Raises $30 Million

Startup spacecraft developer Fortastra on Thursday said it raised $30 million to complete design, development and production of its next two prototype space vehicles that the Los Angeles-based company hopes to launch in early 2028. Fortastra is developing maneuvering satellites that can operate dynamically on orbit and deliver security effects. Last week, the company’s first pair of spacecrafts, Watchdog V0, were successfully launched and deployed as part of the SpaceX [SPCX] Transporter 18 rideshare. Watchdog V0 is the company’s research…