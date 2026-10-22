Fort Benning Starts Site Planning For Three Janus Microreactors

The Army has begun site planning for three nuclear microreactors at Fort Benning, Ga., as an early step toward deploying the systems under its Janus energy resilience program. Fort Benning hosted an initial Janus Program site visit Oct. 16 with Army planners, officials from the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy & Environment, Radiant Industries and other energy stakeholders, according to an Oct. 19 Army release. Radiant will provide, install and operate three of its…