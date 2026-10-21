Former HII CEO Returns to Company Board

Mike Petters, a former CEO of Huntington Ingalls Industries [HII], is returning to the company’s board of directors as the shipbuilder says it is working to expand capacity to meet growing U.S. Navy demand. HII announced Oct. 20 that Petters, who served as the company’s first president and CEO, has been elected to its board. Petters led HII through its 2011 spin-off from Northrop Grumman [NOC] and remained CEO until stepping down in 2022. “There are few people with as…