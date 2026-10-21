Former HII CEO Returns to Company Board

Mike Petters, a former CEO of Huntington Ingalls Industries [HII], is returning to the company’s board of directors as the shipbuilder says it is working to expand capacity to meet growing U.S. Navy demand. HII announced Oct. 20 that Petters, who served as the company’s first president and CEO, has been elected to its board. Petters led HII through its 2011 spin-off from Northrop Grumman [NOC] and remained CEO until stepping down in 2022. “There are few people with as…
Recommended
Power Systems Startup Stellios Exits Stealth With $5 Million Pre-Seed Round
Trending
Congress Updates
Hegseth Pushes For Reconciliation With At Least $350 Billion For Defense ‘Regardless’ Of Midterms Outcome
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday the Trump administration plans to continue its push for at least $350 billion in defense funds via the reconciliation process “regardless of what happens […]
Bipartisan Push in Senate to Hasten Export of 155 mm, GMLRS, HIMARS for Ukraine
A small, bipartisan group of senators is backing the Fast Tracking European Investment in Ukraine’s Defense Act, S. 5175, to hasten the export of allied buys of U.S. munitions for […]
Rep. Himes Signals Increased Contractor Oversight, if Democrats Win House
Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), the ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, plans to increase the committee’s contractor oversight if the Democrats win control of the House […]
CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year
A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]
Job Feed
-
Senior/Principal R&D Data Science
Mission Analytics, Onsite - Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM
-
Senior Lead B2B SAP Systems Architect
Acushnet Company- Titleist/Foot Joy - Fairhaven, MA
-
Electro-Mechanical Systems Engineer Sr II, Medical Devices
Arthrex - Naples, FL
-
Missile Defense System Architecture Analyst
4M Research, Inc. - Fort Belvoir,