Flight Demonstration of Frenzy 6 FAMM Candidate Engine Planned for Next Year

To meet projected demand for smaller drones and munitions, Beehive Industries, a propulsion startup firm, has developed a 100-pound version of the company's Frenzy engine family, and the company said on Thursday that it has finished a first test of the Frenzy 6 prototype. "The milestone comes just four months after Beehive finalized Frenzy 6 requirements with its U.S Air Force customer, demonstrating the company’s ability to rapidly progress from written criteria into a tested engine," according to the company. "First…