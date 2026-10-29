Flight Demonstration of Frenzy 6 FAMM Candidate Engine Planned for Next Year

To meet projected demand for smaller drones and munitions, Beehive Industries, a propulsion startup firm, has developed a 100-pound version of the company's Frenzy engine family, and the company said on Thursday that it has finished a first test of the Frenzy 6 prototype. "The milestone comes just four months after Beehive finalized Frenzy 6 requirements with its U.S Air Force customer, demonstrating the company’s ability to rapidly progress from written criteria into a tested engine," according to the company. "First…
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‘Theoretical Potential’ to Achieve 1,509 Combat-Coded Fighters by 2035, USAF Says
In the latest U.S. Air Force fighter force structure report submitted to Congress, the service speaks of a “theoretical potential” to achieve a goal of 1,509 combat-coded fighters in the […]
Hegseth Pushes For Reconciliation With At Least $350 Billion For Defense ‘Regardless’ Of Midterms Outcome
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday the Trump administration plans to continue its push for at least $350 billion in defense funds via the reconciliation process “regardless of what happens […]
Bipartisan Push in Senate to Hasten Export of 155 mm, GMLRS, HIMARS for Ukraine
A small, bipartisan group of senators is backing the Fast Tracking European Investment in Ukraine’s Defense Act, S. 5175, to hasten the export of allied buys of U.S. munitions for […]
Rep. Himes Signals Increased Contractor Oversight, if Democrats Win House
Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), the ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, plans to increase the committee’s contractor oversight if the Democrats win control of the House […]
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Deputy inspector general investigations
City of Chicago Office of Inspector General - Chicago, IL, IL